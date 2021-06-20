New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.47 Million Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of LendingTree worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after buying an additional 152,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,713,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,088,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $15,758,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $214.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.53. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

