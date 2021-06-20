New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of MGIC Investment worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.