New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of RBC Bearings worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,977,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 778,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,120,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after buying an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 620,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,121,000 after buying an additional 37,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $8,470,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $190.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

