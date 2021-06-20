New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of TG Therapeutics worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

