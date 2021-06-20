New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 71,200 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Radian Group worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

