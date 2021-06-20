New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 90,160 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,160 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,918 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $20,776,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,480,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 843,003 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

NYSE SHO opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.