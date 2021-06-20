New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of 2U worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of 2U by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in 2U by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in 2U by 21.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in 2U by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

