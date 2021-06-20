New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Rayonier worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

