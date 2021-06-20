New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,364 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of OGE Energy worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.83.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

