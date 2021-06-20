New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $810.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.27 and a 1 year high of $901.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $854.88.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

