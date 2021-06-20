New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,500 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Cimarex Energy worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

XEC stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.69.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

