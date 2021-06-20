New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,068 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,747,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 383.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 371,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after buying an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,065,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after buying an additional 114,642 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.45. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $181.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

