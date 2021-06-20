New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,700 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Perrigo worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

