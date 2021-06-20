New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,873 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,642,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,060,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 485,061 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

