New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 211,899 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Apartment Income REIT worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

