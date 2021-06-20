New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,178 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of The Ensign Group worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

