New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,592 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,592 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Lightspeed POS worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

LSPD stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

