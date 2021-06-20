New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,700 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Douglas Emmett worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEI opened at $34.75 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 182.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

