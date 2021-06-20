New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,800 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Air Lease worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 637,520 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 452,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

