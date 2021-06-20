New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 61,600 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after acquiring an additional 798,494 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 291,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

