New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,930 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after acquiring an additional 869,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,067,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after buying an additional 364,634 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $166.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.50. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

