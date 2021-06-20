New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 77,200 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.51 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

