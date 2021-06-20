New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 96,400 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.37% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,002,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

