New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,944 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,944 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of SL Green Realty worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLG. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $77.08 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

