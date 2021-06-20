New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 29,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

LEG stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

