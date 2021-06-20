New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Globus Medical worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

