NextDAO One Day Volume Tops $275,472.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $275,472.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00056795 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00023987 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,032,202,796 coins and its circulating supply is 1,991,970,687 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

