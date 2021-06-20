NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $73.28 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

