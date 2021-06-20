NFT Index (NFTI) Price Hits $573.18

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $12,015.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $573.18 or 0.01629683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083349 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

