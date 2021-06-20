Nimiq Reaches Market Cap of $44.61 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $44.61 million and $718,749.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,672.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,259.80 or 0.06334786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.03 or 0.01564314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00437233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00143606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.28 or 0.00740849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00428425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00369293 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,580,309,904 coins and its circulating supply is 7,918,809,904 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.