NIX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,842.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. NIX has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $46,842.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NIX has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,367.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,229.68 or 0.06304382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.77 or 0.01562948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.04 or 0.00435533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00142509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.50 or 0.00733740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00431568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.51 or 0.00369004 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,200,432 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

