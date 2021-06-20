Noir Price Reaches $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $457,482.43 and $861.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00220675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00035127 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,514,649 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

