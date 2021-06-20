Northern Trust Corp Has $235.14 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,702 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.34% of Waters worth $235,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Shares of WAT opened at $342.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $348.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

