Northern Trust Corp Purchases 103,946 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of Xylem worth $240,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

NYSE XYL opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

