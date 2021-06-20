nOS Market Cap Reaches $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One nOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00137530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00176507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,875.08 or 0.99824434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.36 or 0.00854008 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

