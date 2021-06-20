NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.56% of NRG Energy worth $51,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.