Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Reaches $14.00 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $206,749.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00059479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.99 or 0.00754986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.