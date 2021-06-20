Nuggets Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $82.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00133186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00177615 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,450.30 or 0.99682972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00856381 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

