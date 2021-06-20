NULS Market Capitalization Tops $52.25 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $52.25 million and approximately $55.96 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00137218 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00176388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00874805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,992.59 or 0.99677632 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

