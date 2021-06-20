Numeraire Price Hits $36.68 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for $36.68 or 0.00103297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $183.10 million and $10.75 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.07 or 0.00766155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00083920 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,135 coins and its circulating supply is 4,991,375 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

