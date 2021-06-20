Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $95.02 million and $5.30 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001131 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

