OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.14

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. OAX has a total market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $166,944.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OAX has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00768769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00044977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00084090 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

