OctoFi (OCTO) Price Hits $10.09

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.09 or 0.00028851 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $8.05 million and $266,602.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

