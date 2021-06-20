Oder Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oder Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,840 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 94,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 133,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

