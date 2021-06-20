Odyssey Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $1.04 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00023739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00753444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00083608 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

