OKB Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $370.69 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $757.47 million and approximately $370.69 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $12.62 or 0.00035550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.07 or 0.00766155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00083920 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

