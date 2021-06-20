Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 701.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN opened at $44.35 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.