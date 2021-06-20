Omni Trading Down 19.1% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00009832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $3,970.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00435148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,226 coins and its circulating supply is 562,910 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.