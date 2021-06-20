ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,314 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $1,616,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 118,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,645 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

