OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $479.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

